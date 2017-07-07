Bethanie Mattek-Sands thanks well-wishers after sickening knee injury

Bethanie Mattek-Sands has thanked well-wishers for their concern after suffering a horrific knee injury at Wimbledon.

The 32-year-old was on Friday morning having tests on the right knee that appeared to buckle during her second-round singles match against Romanian Sorana Cirstea.

The harrowing incident occurred on Court 17 on Thursday.

Mattek-Sands was attacking the net and looking to play a volley when she fell over and immediately felt intense pain, screaming out: "Help me. F***. Help me please."

Paramedics gave her lengthy treatment including oxygen, but her screams could still be heard on nearby courts.

Doubles specialist Mattek-Sands was taken away on a stretcher to hospital and Wimbledon said she had suffered an "acute knee injury", which Cirstea felt was a dislocated kneecap.

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said on Friday morning: " Bethanie is currently undergoing more scans this morning and we should know more within the next few hours.

"Bethanie of course thanks everyone for their kind wishes and messages of support."

Mattek-Sands was being treated at the private Parkside Hospital in Wimbledon.

She and doubles partner Lucie Safarova, who went to the court when she heard about the injury, were favourites to add Wimbledon to their US Open, Australian Open and French Open titles.

Cirstea was critical about how long it took for medical assistance to arrive, with the 27-year-old saying: "I called for help but no one was coming.

"It took a really long time for the stretcher to get there. I don't know for how long she was on the ground but I would say 10, 15 minutes."

She added: "So of course you wonder what would happen if it was a heart issue or something. I think she was too long on the ground."

The All England club said a qualified ambulance technician responded within one minute.

Support for Mattek-Sands, who is also well known for making extravagant fashion statements on court, came in from a host of players past and present.

Martina Navratilova, the nine-time Wimbledon singles champion, wrote on Twitter on Thursday: "Am just devastated about Bethanie Mattek Sands and her injury today - we are all behind you, hoping for the best- lots of love,m. @BMATTEK"

American Chris Evert added: "Going over the day and remembering @BMATTEK in my thoughts and prayers and wishing this very special lady a speedy recovery..."