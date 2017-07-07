Per Mertesacker to retire at end of season and take up Arsenal academy role

Arsenal have confirmed German defender Per Mertesacker is to take over as academy manager in a year's time.

The 32-year-old World Cup winner is the club captain and will continue to be part of the first-team squad this season "while developing his knowledge and understanding of the Academy", the Gunners said in a statement on their website.

Luke Hobbs is set to continue to lead the Arsenal Academy through the 2017/18 campaign.

Mertesacker, who joined Arsenal from Werder Bremen in August 2011, is excited about his new role.

"This is the start of an exciting new chapter for me and I am delighted that I will be able to stay part of the Arsenal family," Mertesacker said.

"This season I will remain fully focused on my job with the team and am looking forward to a successful last season on the pitch. After that, I look forward to the exciting challenge of helping produce young players good enough to play for the Arsenal first team."

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, who penned a new two-year contract extension after guiding the team to FA Cup success over Premier League champions Chelsea at Wembley, believes Mertesacker is well suited to taking his first steps of a coaching career.

"Per is an exceptional character who is a great example for young players. He is a deep thinker about the game and committed to helping players fulfil their potential," Wenger said.

"He will be an inspirational figure for everyone connected with the academy."