Quinton de Kock hits half-century as South Africa make England toil

England had to work hard for three South Africa wickets as Quinton de Kock's counter-attacking half-century kept the tourists competitive on the third morning of the first Investec Test at Lord's.

De Kock (51) wasted no time against the second new ball, racing to his 50 with 10 fours from just 36 balls, as he and Vernon Philander shared a stand of 66 to help South Africa to 323 for eight in reply to 458 all out at lunch.

England had already been held up by Temba Bavuma (59) and nightwatchman Kagiso Rabada for much of the first hour before Liam Dawson and Moeen Ali (three for 59) struck in successive overs.

It was only when Joe Root turned to spin, instead of the hope of reverse-swing from Ben Stokes and Mark Wood, that England got up and running.

Dawson's success with his second delivery seemed a bit of a bonus, Rabada playing for turn up the slope but edging behind as the ball went on with the arm.

Moeen then struck at the other end with a very good one which landed right in the danger area to Bavuma, neither back nor forward and caught at slip via the wicketkeeper's thigh when the ball gripped and bounced on him.

Root was persuaded to delay the new ball after the double-breakthrough but not for long.

Bavuma had resumed on 48 and completed his half-century with his ninth boundary - a cover-drive off Stokes - from 114 balls.

South Africa needed more, though, and much depended on De Kock - a one-day international opener yet coming in down at number eight and potentially all too soon with only the tail for company.

The wicketkeeper-batsman duly climbed into three successive fours, the first off his legs then two square on the off-side, in Stuart Broad's first over with the new ball.

At the other end, Vernon Philander was still on nought when James Anderson hit him on the right hand as he took it off the handle to a brute of a ball.

He needed extensive treatment, ice and a pain-killer but was sufficiently woken up to get off the mark with a leg-glance for four next ball and soon carve a second boundary past point off Broad too.

De Kock went on to count three fours in an over for the second time off Broad.

After a spell of 4-0-35-0, Root replaced Broad with Moeen again, but De Kock was immediately up the pitch to hit the off-spinner for two more leg-side boundaries to bring up his 50.

The left-hander was scenting more quick runs but fell to a very good diving catch by Stokes at cover as he drove Anderson on the up, and by the end of the session England could still contemplate a three-figure first-innings lead.