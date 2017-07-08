Vettel hits back to lead way in final practice

Sebastian Vettel showed Ferrari can match Mercedes for pace at the Red Bull Ring as he came out on top of final practice for the Austrian Grand Prix.

The German traded fastest laps with title rival Lewis Hamilton before posting a new lap record to finish clear of the field.

Hamilton's run ended with a big brake lock-up into turn three as, having dominated Friday practice, he had to settle for second best.

That does not bode well for the Brit heading into qualifying as the three-time world champion will take a five-place grid penalty after Mercedes were forced to change his gearbox at the start of the weekend.

Vettel, holding a 14-point lead over Hamilton at the top of the drivers' championship, has been in the headlines all week after avoiding any post-race reprimands having deliberately driven into the side of Hamilton's car during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix a fortnight ago.

He spoke on Friday of Mercedes' blistering pace but with Ferrari themselves now showing they can go quickly, coupled with Hamilton's penalty, Vettel will be keen to extend the gap at the top of the standings as he chases a fifth world title.

Hamilton's team-mate Valtteri Bottas was third fastest, with the second Ferrari of Kimi Raikkonen in fourth.

The Red Bull pair, at their home race, were next with Max Verstappen fifth and Azerbaijan race-winner Daniel Ricciardo sixth.

Kevin Magnussen beat Haas team-mate Romain Grosjean into seventh, with Daniil Kvyat ninth for Toro Rosso and his colleague Carlos Sainz, who suffered an engine issue early in the session, managing to make it two Toro Rossos in the top 10.

Force India's Esteban Ocon was next, followed by Nico Hulkenberg's Renault and the McLaren of Stoffel Vandoorne.

Jolyon Palmer put the sister Renault in 14th, with Fernando Alonso down in 15th after McLaren confirmed they had to replace his upgraded Honda engine, new for this weekend, for an older specification.

Williams struggled as Lance Stroll was 16th fastest with team-mate Felipe Massa below him. Sergio Perez was 18th with the Saubers of Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein again bringing up the rear.

After giving Hamilton's car the once-over, Mercedes confirmed shortly after practice that the lock-up had led to a brake-disc failure but that the relevant parts would be replaced in plenty of time for qualifying.