England lose seven wickets as South Africa stage first Test fightback

England lost seven wickets for 43 runs on an eventful fourth morning as South Africa fought back strongly in the first Investec Test.

The hosts lost four for 10 runs after resuming on 119 for one, and then a further three for two, yet nonetheless appeared to retain the upper hand on 182 for eight for a lead of 279 at lunch as batting became increasingly hazardous on an untypical Lord's surface.

But they had to revise hopes of pressing on to set a target and begin their victory push from a near impregnable position after Morne Morkel (three for 37) kickstarted the collapse by striking twice in successive overs to see off Alastair Cook (69) and Gary Balance, before Keshav Maharaj (three for 65) got captain Joe Root cheaply.

Cook had laboured long and hard for his half-century and added just 10 to his overnight 59 before South Africa's tall fast bowler ended the opener's obdurate, 192-ball and near four-hour stay.

Cook poked a drive on the up and was well-caught by a diving Temba Bavuma at cover, and Morkel doubled by finding enough movement off the pitch down the slope from round the wicket to have Ballance edging behind pushing forward.

Root was then able to add only five runs to his first-innings 190 before paying for a misjudgment against Maharaj, becoming the left-arm spinner's first victim when he tried to dab runs into the off-side off the back foot but instead edged on to his stumps as the ball carried on with the arm.

Ben Stokes joined the collapse, for just a single, and gave himself out lbw - walking straight off without waiting for umpire Paul Reiffel's raised finger after being hit low in the crease as the pitch began to show increasing signs of variable bounce to go with the sharp turn available to Maharaj.

The by-play which followed, Quinton de Kock covering Rabada's mouth and the bowler himself responding with a shushing finger to his own lips, appeared a good-natured reference to his controversial International Cricket Council ban from next week's second Test after swearing when he dismissed Stokes here in the first innings.

It would have been 159 for six had Vernon Philander held a regulation catch at long-off when Jonny Bairstow went after Maharaj, but the England wicketkeeper instead survived on seven and counted a bonus four too as the ball was spilled over the rope.

Bairstow responded with three more boundaries in Maharaj's next over but the slow left-armer hit back by bowling Moeen Ali through the gate, as his bid to join the counter-attack brought a new turn to this fluctuating contest.

There was another wicket to the last ball of the next over too, Rabada presumably trying to york Liam Dawson but bowling him instead in highly unusual circumstances with a fast near waist-high full-toss which knocked out middle-stump.

Then Stuart Broad, after his first-innings half-century, could only fend one off into the hands of short-leg to go like Dawson for a duck.