Ian Watson admits Salford came up short against Leeds

Salford coach Ian Watson admitted his side were taught a lesson by Leeds after they crashed to their biggest defeat of the season.

The Rhinos ran in nine tries to four in a 50-24 victory at the AJ Bell Stadium to leapfrog their hosts into second place in the Betfred Super League.

"I thought Leeds played really well straight from the kick-off and taught us a lesson on how you play a top-of-the-table clash," Watson said.

"It's a lesson we need to learn. We w ere not happy with the way we started the game. To say we were off is a massive understatement.

"We are normally a group that work really hard for each other but in the first half we our attitude was off.

"Leeds got on the front foot and played too fast for us. If you can't control the speed of the ruck, you are in for a long day and we were constantly on the back foot."

Salford, who were without loose forward Mark Flanagan and hooker Logan Tomkins through injury, conceded seven tries before half-time, three of them while centre Junior Sa'u was in the sin bin for a high tackle on Leeds centre Kallum Watkins.

They rallied after the break and strong-running second rower Ben Murdoch-Masila touched down twice to take his try tally for the season to 13 but it was too little, too late, and Watson is hoping his side can quickly bounce back as they prepare to face leaders Castleford in their next match on Friday.

"That's another top-end-of-the-table clash for us," Watson said. "As a group, we always learn from our previous games and hopefully we can do that."

Leeds were boosted by the return from suspension of veteran skipper and half-back Danny McGuire and he was pivotal as the visitors made a dream start, with winger Tom Briscoe scoring two tries as they established an unassailable 36-6 interval lead.

"His involvement is still of an extremely high quality and it was the most dominant I've seen Ryan Hall for some time," said Rhinos coach Brian McDermott.

"I thought we were outstanding in the first half and I thought we were very committed in the second half when Salford made more of a contest of it.

"In the past when we've had a chance to perhaps go top or second, we haven't quite grasped it but we looked very focused in the first half.

"Salford are not in a false position, we knew they are a good team, and sometimes you have got to fear the opposition to bring out the best in you. We were on our guard.

"I don't have much of an issue with the second half because it was more about Salford switching on and being good than us dropping off.

"It was the first dry track we've been on for a while and I think that played a part. Offensively, that's as good as we've been for a long time."

The only disappointment for Leeds was the loss of England centre Watkins, who scored a try and kicked three goals before being knocked out in Sau's tackle and McDermott confirmed he will miss Friday's home game against fourth-placed Hull.

Meanwhile, Salford are examining Sky footage of referee James Child ducking to avoid a drink being hurled at him as he walked down the tunnel at the end of the game.