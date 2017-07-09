Sir Mo Farah defends himself once more after latest Fancy Bears hack

Sir Mo Farah reiterated he has nothing to hide as he defended himself against further leaks from Russian hackers.

The four-time Olympic champion was speaking after hackers Fancy Bears released documents they claimed were from the sport's governing body, the IAAF.

The collective released a tranche of documents and emails on its website, claiming they wanted "to show the scale of doping violations in track and field" and shine a light on flaws in the current doping measures.

Tthe IAAF later apologised to the athletes involved and there is no suggestion of wrongdoing by Farah.

Farah won the 3000 metres at the Anniversary Games on Sunday and, afterwards, defended himself in the wake of the latest leak.

He said: "There's no secrets to what I do. My life is not as easy as people make out. It's hard work, it's about grafting. I wish you guys (the media) would understand a little more and write down the facts.

"I love what I do, I enjoy what I do and I do it with passion and love. I'm sick of repeating myself. I have never ever failed a drugs test. I work hard with what I do and I just carry on enjoying what I do. It just comes as a little distraction.

"I know there are a lot of people who are behind me, the whole nation, it's just a small majority of people who think because you have success you must be doing something.

"I would never ever fail a drugs test and I believe in a clean sport. I just have to enjoy what I do, keep smiling and working hard.

"People who know me and love the sport know what we do day in, day out in. I'm sick of repeating myself year after year. I do what I do with love and enjoy it. I can only control my legs and what I do."