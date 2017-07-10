Moeen Ali rises up world rankings after shining with bat and ball in Lord's win

Moeen Ali's Lord's heroics have carried him up to a career-best standing in all three categories of the International Cricket Council's world Test rankings.

Moeen was named man-of-the-match in England's 211-run win over South Africa in the first Investec Test, hitting a first-innings 87 and then taking six for 53 - as part of an overall haul of 10 for 112 - as the tourists were bowled out for 119 on the fourth day.

He is now up nine places to 19th among the world's best Test bowlers, up three to 21st as a batsman and has gone above his England team-mate Ben Stokes to fourth in the all-rounder's list.

Joe Root has gone back up to second in the batting rankings, above New Zealand's Kane Williamson, after making 190 in his first innings as England captain.