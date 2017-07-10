Sport England withholds Table Tennis England funding after reform vote defeat

Sport England has suspended Table Tennis England's £9million funding package after the national governing body narrowly failed to vote through a set of governance reforms at its annual general meeting.

All sports organisations in receipt of public money have been given until October to comply with a governance code championed by sports minister Tracey Crouch to make sport more accountable and representative.

Several sports, most notably cycling and football, have been forced to make radical changes to their boards and national councils but until now no governing body has failed to meet the code's provisions.

In a statement on its website, Table Tennis England confirmed it was now in breach of the code after its board's reform proposals were only backed by 74.93 per cent of the voters at Saturday's meeting, 0.07 per cent of the required support.

Chairman Sandra Deaton said: " The board had the only workable proposal on the table, together with a strong commitment that we would continue to work together to see if there were any improvements which could be made.

"Had this received the support of three-quarters of the counties and leagues, we would now be compliant and our future would have been secured with a guarantee of nearly £9million.

"Despite being told of the consequences, the action of a small number of the individuals, some with their own agendas, have meant the association is now in a suspended state of business.

"Table tennis has become the first sport to fail to deliver on the government's requirements for funding. This has put our future at risk, as well as every programme we operate.

"The board's absolute priority is to work with Sport England to agree a satisfactory plan of remedial action to see if we can get the immediate funding payment released."

In a statement released to Press Association Sport, grassroots funding agency Sport England said it was "disappointed" by the result of the AGM.

It said: " Sport England's policy is clear: organisations that don't meet the code for sports governance will not be eligible to receive public investment. Therefore no further investment can be made in Table Tennis England until changes are made."

Noting the narrow margin of defeat, Sport England added that it hoped Table Tennis England would be able to meet the code soon so it could become eligible for funding again.

The suspension of funding to the governing body does not mean other applications for table tennis funding would not be considered by Sport England, providing those alternative providers of grassroots sport meet the code.

The code's main requirements are that the board is the ultimate decision-maker and has gender diversity of at least 30 per cent, with a general commitment to greater diversity.

The grassroots funding setback has come at the worst possible time for Table Tennis England as it has already been told by UK Sport that it will not receive any public money for its elite programme in the build-up to Tokyo 2020.

Sport England, which distributes about £300million of public money to get people more active every year, committed £9million to Table Tennis England for 2017-21 in February.