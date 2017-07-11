Greg Rutherford given time to prove his fitness for World Championships

Defending long jump champion Greg Rutherford has been selected in the British Athletics team for the World Championships despite growing doubts over his fitness.

The 30-year-old suffered an ankle injury last month which has left him struggling to be fit for August's Championships in London.

Rutherford won the long jump in Beijing two years ago and British Athletics will give him every chance to defend his title.

"Obviously this isn't ideal," Rutherford, who won Olympic gold in London in 2012, said. "But I am doing everything to give myself the best chance of success at the World Championships in London."

Performance director Neil Black insisted, despite Rutherford's injury, the 2014 Commonwealth Games champion can retain his crown.

"It would be an interesting person to bet against him. There are some guys who are jumping well but 8.30 metres is still likely to be competitive for a medal and there's no reason why Greg can't do that," he said.

"He's being sensibly cautious. He's the existing world champion and has demonstrated an amazing ability to perform off unusual preparation. He is doing everything he can, we're doing everything we can and if anyone can do it it's Greg.

"It will be unknown until we get there. His ability and history to perform off unusual preparation is so good and we'll support him all the way through to the competition."

Reigning 5000 metres and 10,000 metres world champion Mo Farah tops the billing in the 78-strong team which was announced on Tuesday.

Farah, who has not been defeated in a 5000m or 10,000m race at a major championships since 2011, will be looking to pick up his fourth straight world title in the 5000m and complete a hat-trick of 10,000m world titles before he retires from track racing.

Laura Muir is also aiming for gold in the 1500m after recovering from a stress fracture in her foot earlier this year. She also claimed a place in the 5000m.

But Adam Gemili has only made the team in the 4x100m relay squad with Zharnel Hughes preferred in the 200m after Gemili came sixth in the British trials.

Black said: "That event is probably our best quality and strength-in-depth event so it was always going to be difficult. It was a hugely difficult decision.

"A lot of it is timing and when it comes down to it you have to choose the best people who have the best recent performances and that was the outcome. Adam will be a critical member of the relay team."

Katarina Johnson-Thompson will compete in the heptathlon and high jump, Sophie Hitchon, who won Olympic bronze last year, will compete in the hammer and European indoor hurdle champion Andrew Pozzi will run in the men's 110m hurdles.

Dina Asher-Smith has won her fitness battle after a broken foot to claim a place in the women's individual 200m and 4x100m relay squad.

"This feels bigger for us than Rio," added Black. "We've selected some incredibly talented athletes, and in many events there have been some close calls.

"It's now up to them to grasp this opportunity and produce performances that will make the whole nation proud."

There will be a second and final selection meeting on July 24, where athletes who have achieved qualifying standards can be added.