Alastair Cook was impressed by Joe Root's England captaincy

Former Test skipper Alastair Cook was impressed with how Joe Root handled the responsibility of captaining England for the first time at Lord's last week.

The Yorkshireman took charge of his country for the first time since replacing Cook as captain in February, overseeing a 211-run victory over South Africa in the series opener at the home of cricket.

Root led from the front with the bat, hitting a first-innings 190 to set up England's victory push, and Cook was quick to sing his successor's praises for the way he settled into his new role.

"It was a great week for English cricket," Cook told Sky Sports.

"For Joe Root to get off and win a game by 200 runs and get 190, it doesn't get much better than that. I am really pleased for him.

"He had a horrible cold all week, but I thought he was outstanding.

"When he did speak in the dressing room his messages were very clear. The confidence he will have got from last week, it is always important to start well.

"He got the monkey off his back in terms of getting a big score early on in your captaincy career, which stops everyone talking about captaincy affecting your batting.

"I think all in all he will have gone to bed Sunday night a very happy man."

Cook captained England for a record 59 Tests until calling it a day in February following the 4-0 series defeat in India.

The 32-year-old knows first-hand just how hard a job it is but is confident Root can flourish in the role.

"Nothing can prepare you for it," Cook added. "If you have done a lot of captaincy in county cricket, the role is a very big role, as much off the field as it is on the field.

"Sometimes the peace and quiet is on the field and when you are batting. It is a big role, but it's great that he had a really good start and I am always there if he needs some support.

"Personalities will be different. His will evolve over a period of time. He is still new to captaincy, in terms of any kind of cricket, so he will get better and better. He could not have done more in that first game."