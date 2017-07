Novak Djokovic's hopes of winning a fourth Wimbledon title were scuppered by injury after the Serbian was forced to retire against Tomas Berdych.

Djokovic had lost the first set in a tie-break and was down a break in the second when he withdrew from his quarter-final, with Berdych up 7-6 (7/2) 2-0.

Berdych will face 18-time grand slam champion Roger Federer for a place in the final on Sunday.