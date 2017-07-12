Man City target Dani Alves joins Paris St Germain

Manchester City have missed their chance to sign Dani Alves after the Brazilian full-back instead joined Paris St Germain.

The 34-year-old decided to leave Serie A champions Juventus after just one season in Turin and, despite being linked with a summer move to Premier League side City, he has opted to sign for Unai Emery's PSG.

A tweet from the capital club's official account announced the former Barcelona player's arrival on Wednesday.

Attack-minded right-back Alves, who won the Champions League three times with Barca, also claiming six LaLiga titles during his time at the Nou Camp, has agreed a deal running until June 2019 with last season's Ligue 1 runners-up.

He told psg.fr: "I am extremely happy to sign for PSG. In recent years I've witnessed the tremendous growth of this club, which has became a strong force in European football.

"It is very exciting to become part of this great project. At every club where I've been, I've always given my best to help the team go as far as possible. Believe me, I've come to Paris to win things.

"I recognise the ambitions of my new club and the expectations of our many supporters around the world. I'm sure we're going to share some great moments."

PSG won four straight French championships before being deposed by free-scoring Monaco in May and, while they have been consistent in Europe of late, they are yet to make the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Alves' former club Juve achieved as much and more last term, reaching the final in Cardiff only to lose to Real Madrid, but their declared intention to go one better in 2017-18 was not enough to keep the Brazilian in Italy.

When it emerged he was keen to rescind his contract as there were reports of strong interest from overseas, links were drawn between the Bahia-born defender and City, managed by his long-term boss at Barca, Pep Guardiola.

But PSG have won the race for his signature, leaving City still in the hunt for a senior right-back following Pablo Zabaleta's release and subsequent move to West Ham. Tottenham's Kyle Walker has also been linked with a switch to the Etihad.

Meanwhile, the Parisians' president Nasser Al-Khelaifi added of Alves: "Daniel has not only been one of the best defenders in the world for a dozen years, he is also a favourite figure for football enthusiasts across all continents.

"His drive and energy will bring a lot to our squad and our fans will love his rage to always be conquering.

"By choosing PSG, Dani has proved the vitality and attractiveness of our project."