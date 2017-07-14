Captain's pick remains in the Ballance as Root backs former flatmate

Joe Root's England captaincy is still in its infancy, but he has already made one big call which is awaiting a verdict.

On the eve of the second Investec Test against South Africa at Trent Bridge, Root confirmed the already open secret that Gary Ballance's place in the team followed his own insistence that his fellow Yorkshire batsman is the right one to go in one position above him at number three for England.

He has therefore invested heavily in Ballance's return, after being dropped in India last winter - and comeback scores off 20 and 34 in a 211-run win at Lord's have not yet put him in credit.

Root, however, is optimistic after his old flatmate's prolific form in his maiden season as Yorkshire captain that he will soon replicate for his country again.

"I thought the way he played in the second innings (at Lord's) was probably worth at least double on that surface," said Root.

"Those guys at the top made it look a lot easier than it was.

"That was proved in the result."

Experts identified familiar technical foibles in both Ballance's innings, but Root was impressed with what he saw.

"He looked very good and comfortable in the first innings until his dismissal, and put pressure back on the bowlers on occasions, and he will be desperate to make his opportunity count this week.

"The most important thing for him is his weight distribution, and that looks a lot better than it was maybe a year ago.

"He looks to me as if his game is in really good order.

"He just looks a lot more assured in himself and I honestly believe that he is not far away from making a really big score."

Asked specifically if Ballance was a 'captain's pick' at the start of this four-match series, and if he put in a word for him during selection meetings, Root said: "Yes.

"I take a lot of responsibility in the selection of the squad.

"There were a number of guys who were discussed, but it was hard to look past the number of runs he has scored and the way he has scored them this season."

Root's opposite number Faf du Plessis has had to make a tough selection call this week too, dropping out-of-form JP Duminy from the middle order as he himself returns after missing the Lord's Test because of the birth of his first child.

He has made it clear to those who will be playing that they must dig deep here to battle back in the series.

"It's a huge character test for us," said Du Plessis.

"That's what was missing in the first Test.

"There were times when England found themselves under pressure - the disappointing thing was just how quickly they got out of it.

"From 80 for four (in the first innings), it could have quickly been a different story - but we didn't take our chances."