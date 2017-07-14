Chris Froome's prediction of a tough Tour de France looks to be coming true

Chris Froome repeatedly said this year's Tour de France would be his biggest challenge yet and after 12 stages it appears he may be right.

The three-time Tour winner lost the yellow jersey to Fabio Aru on Thursday as he looked well short of the form which brought him overall victories in 2013, 2015, and 2016.

But while Froome predicted a close fight for yellow, he will not have expected it to be Aru who took the jersey from him.

Froome was looking to the likes of Richie Porte and Nairo Quintana to put up the strongest fight this summer, but Porte crashed out last week while Quintana is paying the price for contesting the Giro d'Italia, and has faded badly.

Instead Froome finds himself locked in a battle with Aru, Romain Bardet and his former team-mate Rigoberto Uran - with less than a minute separating the top four.

Aru was not even supposed to be here this summer, having been lined up to ride the Giro until suffering a knee injury, but his third place on Thursday saw him move to the top of the general classification by six seconds.

After winning Thursday's stage, Bardet is 25 seconds off yellow as he bids to become the first Frenchman to win the Tour since Bernard Hinault in 1985.

Up until stage 12 to Peyragudes, Froome had ridden an almost textbook Tour as Sky held the yellow jersey from the opening day and looked to make the most of their strength in depth.

But when Aru and then Bardet attacked in the finale on Thursday, Froome could not respond.

"It was a tough day for me in the final metres and my team-mates had done such an amazing job," he said.

"But I didn't have the legs to finish it off, it's as simple as that. No excuses. I just didn't have the legs on the final kick."

Should Froome have been suffering an off-day rather than something more serious, there is plenty of opportunity for the situation to be recovered, starting with the expected Bastille Day fireworks of Friday's stage from Saint-Girons to Foix.

Just 101 kilometres in length, the stage should be a fight for position from the drop of the flag to the finish line, and Sky may yet be grateful they do not need to protect yellow along the way.

That job will instead fall to an Astana squad weakened by a stage 11 crash which saw key domestique Dario Cataldo abandon and their second-strongest rider, Jakob Fuglsang, suffer fractures in both his elbow and hand - injuries which took a clear toll on Thursday.

With the time trial in Marseille to come at the end of the third week, Froome's rivals know they need to take significant time out of him - perhaps as much as 90 seconds - before then or risk losing yellow at the final hurdle.

Unless Froome is really struggling, that remains a tall order with only one summit finish remaining in the race.

"I can only say congratulations to Romain Bardet for winning the stage and to Fabio Aru for taking the yellow jersey," Froome said.

"The race is certainly on now."