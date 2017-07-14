Derbyshire's Shiv Thakor arrested over indecent exposure claims

Derbyshire have announced all-rounder Shiv Thakor has been arrested after claims he indecently exposed himself to women on two separate occasions.

The 23-year-old former England Under-19 international was suspended on full pay by the club last week pending an investigation by Derbyshire Police.

"The club has been advised that one of our players, Shiv Thakor, has been arrested by police investigating allegations concerning the player when he was not on duty with the club," Derbyshire County Cricket Club said in a statement.

"In consultation with the player's representatives, the player continues to be suspended on full pay pending the outcome of the investigations.

"For legal reasons, the club is unable to comment further at this stage."

Derbyshire Police confirmed last week, on June 6, that they were investigating two separate allegations of indecent exposure.

"We received a report that a man had indecently exposed himself to women on two separate occasions at a housing development off Radbourne Lane, in Mackworth," a Derbyshire Police statement read.

"The incidents happened in June and our officers have been carrying out their investigations since then.

"A 23-year-old man voluntarily attended St Mary's Wharf police station and was interviewed in connection with the alleged offences. He has been released under investigation while our inquiries continue."

Thakor began his career at Leicestershire and represented England from under-15 to under-19 level before joining Derbyshire ahead of the 2015 campaign.

He was named captain of the England U19s for their tour of South Africa in January 2013, but suffered a broken finger in the opening match and missed the rest of the trip.

Thakor's last appearance for Derbyshire came in a 128-run Specsavers County Championship Division Two defeat to Northamptonshire from June 9-11.