Jack Burnell still angered by Rio 2016 memories ahead of World Championships

Jack Burnell will never get over his Olympic disqualification, even if he can achieve his aim of World Championship glory next Tuesday.

The 24-year-old open water specialist was furious at the end of the 10-kilometres event at Copacabana Beach in Rio last August.

Little more than six seconds separated 12 swimmers at the end of almost two hours of racing and Burnell felt he had been impeded as he made his renowned sprint finish.

Instead of being in a photo finish for an Olympic medal, a frustrated Burnell lashed out at the officials and later contemplated his future in the sport.

"When something like that happens big questions are asked of yourself," Burnell told Press Association Sport.

"It was a big decision. I'm taking it one race at a time. I'm not looking at Tokyo right now.

"Tokyo is the end goal, but I've got Budapest and the World Championships to focus on right now."

The events of Rio, where Burnell accused Tunisia's Oussama Mellouli of pulling his leg but was sanctioned himself, still rankle.

"It's obviously still a sore subject and I think it will probably be forever a sore subject, no matter what happens in the future," Burnell added.

"Everyone I meet who talks to me about the race was so behind me and so angry at what happened. They feel the same as I do.

"Unfortunately I can't change that now. For me it's all about looking forwards, looking at Budapest and the World Championships and trying to put the best performance in there to put that to the back of my mind.

"The only target for me is to go out there and win it, show the world what I can achieve and that what happened in the Olympics shouldn't have happened.

"That was my aim going into the Olympic Games and that's my aim going into the World Championships."

Open water swimming can be rough, featuring tugs of limbs, clashes of elbows and the occasional punch.

Burnell did not wish to comment on whether the officials have changed their approach since Rio, but merely wants consistency.

"What I don't want to do is put the spotlight on the officials so they feel like they're under pressure," added Burnell, who won the FINA World Cup event in Abu Dhabi in March.

"They've got a job to do and, I admit, it's not the easiest job in the world."

Referees are on boats alongside the swimmers. But Burnell is uncertain whether technical support from under water cameras would be beneficial.

"There's just too much going on," he added. "(But) some changes could be made to make it a little bit more consistently regulated."

The 10km swim in Lake Balaton is likely to be a non-wetsuit event, due to the water temperature.

Burnell, who was fifth at the 2015 worlds, is swimming only the Olympic distance. The shorter 5km begins proceedings on Saturday.

And while he has been working on his tactics, Burnell knows his sprint finish remains a strength.

He added: "Everyone knows that I'm decent in the finish. I'm not trying to hide that. I'm going to use the tools I have to the best of my advantage.

"But the reason we all train is to improve our weaknesses. That's what I've been working on.

"It's such a tactical race, it's fair enough going in with a plan, but so much can change. It's being able to adapt.

"We have 101 different plans we could go to. It's all about being flexible and being open to change within the race and capitalising on things that happen."