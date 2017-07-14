Wayne Shaw charged with breaching FA rules after eating pie during FA Cup tie

Former Sutton United goalkeeper Wayne Shaw has been charged in relation to breaching two Football Association rules.

The 45-year-old is alleged to have intentionally influenced a betting market after he ate a pie on the sidelines during Sutton's 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Arsenal in February, the FA has announced.

A bookmaker had offered odds of 8-1 Shaw would eat a pie on camera. He has also alleged to have brought the game into disrepute.

An FA statement read: "It is alleged the former Sutton United goalkeeper intentionally influenced a football betting market during The Emirates FA Cup fifth round tie against Arsenal on Monday 20 February 2017, contrary to FA Rule E5(a).

"In addition, it is alleged he acted in a manner which was improper and/or brought the game into disrepute, contrary to FA Rule E3(1)."

Shaw, who ate the pie by the dugout in the 83rd minute of the game, had been under investigation since the incident, which he had said was "a bit of fun" and had also stated he did not place any bets himself.

He subsequently resigned from the National League side and has until 6pm on Friday, July 21 to respond to both FA charges.

After 'piegate' Shaw said he began to struggle with depression and reiterated he made no money out of the situation.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live in May he said: "My world fell in. I was in tears. I had never been sacked in my life. It's on my mind every day, it probably will be for a long time.

"I've been through depression. I wasn't sleeping right, I could feel myself getting stressed. And I've still got that knot in my stomach.

"The following afternoon it was a situation where I either resigned or they sacked me.

"No-one asked for my side of the story. The club's knee-jerk reaction was that they wanted nothing to do with it.

"I haven't made any money and my friends haven't made any money. I probably got carried away, after a whole career of having the mickey taking out of me. That was all it was meant to be.''