Rain at Wimbledon means Centre Court roof to be closed for women's singles final

The Wimbledon women's singles final will be played under the closed Centre Court roof for the first time after early-afternoon rain at the All England Club.

Play was suspended on the outside courts shortly before 12.30pm and a resumption was ruled out before 2pm by tournament officials.

At 1.45pm it was announced on the tournament's in-house radio station that the final between Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza would be played with the retractable roof closed.

The men's wheelchair doubles final was interrupted when the rain came, with Britain's Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett a set down but a break ahead in the second set against France's Nicolas Peifer and Stephane Houdet.