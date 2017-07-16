Aled Davies wins discus gold for Great Britain

Aled Davies won Great Britain's seventh gold of the World Para Athletics Championships on its third day with victory in the F42 discus on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Welshman is now a five-time world champion, having won shot and discus events at the last two World Championships.

Davies burst to prominence with victory in the F42 discus at London 2012, but the event was removed from the Paralympic programme for Rio.

He focused on the shot put and won his second Paralympic gold in Brazil.

Davies, whose impairment affects his right leg, won a third straight discus world title with a best throw of 51.54 metres.

Tom Habscheid of Luxembourg was second with 46.83m and Dechko Ovcharov of Bulgaria took bronze with 39.22.

Wheelchair racer Hannah Cockroft won Britain's first gold on Friday night, with five more following on Saturday's second day.

Stef Reid, Richard Whitehead, Hollie Arnold, Sammi Kinghorn and Sophie Hahn were also victorious.

Davies has been concentrating on shot put since the change to the Paralympic programme, but Sunday's victory saw him reflect on his London 2012 success.

"September 2, 10 o'clock in the morning on a Sunday five years ago my life changed, throwing a plate in a field further than anybody else," he said.

"That performance (today) was for the crowd. I remember that day and it was the way they carried me. I shouldn't have won that event - I really shouldn't have - but I did.

"And today it was nice to be out there. At the end when I went over (to the crowd) there were people saying they saw me that Sunday.

"I was like 'oh wow, they've been following me all the way through'. If I could I'd stay out there and thank everyone. That was really special.

"It's quite emotional, but I'm trying to keep it together. I'm looking to do something really special in the shot next Saturday night.

"That's the one for me. That's the one we've been building towards all year."

Another hero of London 2012 will be looking to add to the hosts' golden haul on Sunday night.

Jonnie Peacock is in action in the T44 100 metres which he has won at the last two Paralympics.

Dan Greaves finished fourth in the F44 discus.

Greaves, world champion in 2011 in the event, had a best throw of 57.01m as the United States' Jeremy Campbell won in a championship record of 63.66.

American David Blair in 62.47 and Croatia's Ivan Katanusic in 57.33 finished second and third, respectively.

Briton Kieran Tscherniawsky was fifth in the F33 shot put won by Algeria's Kamel Kardjena. Tscherniawsky's best throw was 9.28m, while Kardjena's was 10.43.