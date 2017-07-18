West Ham sign Joe Hart on season-long loan from Manchester City

West Ham have confirmed the signing of England goalkeeper Joe Hart from Manchester City on a season-long loan.

The 30-year-old's arrival also represents his return to English football after he spent the past season with Torino in Serie A.

Hart was dropped by City after Pep Guardiola's appointment as manager but, after an uncertain period and growing pressure on his position with England, he has been lured to London in the pursuit of first-team football.