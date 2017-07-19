Alvaro Morata looks poised to swap Real Madrid for Chelsea

Chelsea have agreed terms with Real Madrid for the transfer of Spanish international striker Alvaro Morata, the Premier League club have announced.

The 24-year-old, who helped Real to the Champions League title last season, is still to agree personal terms and pass a medical before the move is officially confirmed.

The Blues stepped up their bid for Morata after another potential transfer target, Romelu Lukaku, opted instead to join Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.