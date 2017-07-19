Newcastle complete signing of highly-rated Jacob Murphy

Newcastle have announced the signing of winger Jacob Murphy from Norwich for an undisclosed fee.

The Magpies had an increased offer for Murphy accepted on Tuesday, reported to be £12.5million, and the England Under-21 international has now become their third summer signing.

"He's a young and talented player and hopefully he can develop even more here," Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez told the club's official website.

Neither club has disclosed the fee nor the length of contract for Murphy, 22, who enjoyed his breakthrough season at Norwich last season.

Benitez added: "We hope he can show us the passion, commitment and ability that he showed in the Championship last season."

Murphy, whose parents are from the north east, said: "It was a childhood dream of mine to represent Newcastle and the opportunity is now here. I can't wait to get started."

The Magpies, who had two earlier offers for Murphy turned down, had previously signed only Chelsea winger Christian Atsu and Eibar defender Florian Lejeune since winning promotion back to the Premier League last season.

Fans were becoming increasingly impatient at the club's lack of transfer activity and still expect more new arrivals, with Benitez linked to a loan move for another wide player, Liverpool's Sheyi Ojo.

Murphy, who progressed through Norwich's academy, was one of the club's few shining lights in the Sky Bet Championship last season.

He played a key role for Aidy Boothroyd's England Under-21 squad which reached the semi-finals of the European Championships last month when they lost to Germany on penalties.

Murphy made the first-team breakthrough at Carrow Road during the 2013/14 season and has made over 40 appearances.