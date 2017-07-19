No distractions for Dustin Johnson as he aims to make the cut in Southport

World number one Dustin Johnson will have no distractions at Royal Birkdale this week as he seeks to avoid a third successive missed cut.

The big-hitting American failed to make the weekend at the Memorial Tournament and also for his US Open title defence at Erin Hills last month.

In between those two events his fiancee Paulina Gretzky gave birth to their second child River, a brother for two-year-old Tatum.

Johnson subsequently crashed out of the US Open with a four-over total, missing the cut by three shots.

However, he has arrived in Southport for The Open on his own having left Paulina, the children and influential soon-to-be-father-in-law Wayne Gretzky, the former professional ice hockey star, at home.

"No, they're not over here. My new son is only five weeks old. He's at home with mom and he's doing well. Everybody is happy," said Johnson.

"It's been very exciting. It's a lot of fun. Definitely the second one is easier than the first one (as you are) not quite as nervous when you're bringing them home from the hospital.

"With FaceTime and the things we've got now it's pretty easy to keep in touch and to kind of feel like you're almost there.

"I obviously miss the family but it's part of the job. Even when we're at home I'm at the golf course all day."

Johnson has spent the last 22 weeks as world number one and although he cannot be toppled this week he knows his domination can only last so long.

The era of Tiger Woods, who spent an incredible 683 weeks at the top, has gone and Johnson admits no one is likely to repeat that.

"As good as he was and the things he did in the game of golf I don't know if anybody can dominate like he did for that time period he did it for," he added.

"I think I do okay. You all will be the judge of that but I think I do a pretty good job.

"I think golf is in a really good spot right now. I think, myself included, all the young guys are so good. I think the talent level is very high."