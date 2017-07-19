Wood hands England fitness boost as seamer is passed fit for third Test

England seamer Mark Wood is fit for selection for the third Investec Test after scans on his left heel confirmed no serious injury.

Wood was troubled by soreness while bowling in England's 340-run defeat at Trent Bridge, which saw South Africa level the four-match series at 1-1.

But it was confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board on Wednesday lunchtime that Wood will be available to play at The Oval next week if required.

England's fastest bowler spent time off the field during South Africa's second innings in Nottingham, but the England camp stressed from the outset that the bruising on his heel was in no way connected to ankle problems which kept him out of Test cricket for 21 months between October 2015 and his comeback at Lord's two weeks ago.

The 27-year-old underwent three operations in that time.

He was back in one-day international action for England this summer, and was a key member of their Champions Trophy team.

In his two Tests against South Africa, however, Wood has taken a solitary wicket at the cost of 197 runs in 56 overs and at times has appeared to struggle for the pace which makes him such an asset to England's attack.

There have been suggestions England may be reticent to ask him to play a third Test in under a month, but at least medical checks have not precluded his involvement.

Wood's availability is welcome reassurance for the hosts after confirmation that they will have to make one enforced change at The Oval, because of Gary Ballance's broken left index finger.

Ballance was hit on the hand by Morne Morkel in England's second-innings 133 all out at Trent Bridge and, following x-rays and then a consultation with a hand surgeon on Tuesday evening, it was announced the number three will definitely be absent next week.

The selectors, whose squad will be announced on either Friday or Saturday, therefore appear almost certain to name an uncapped batsman as Ballance's replacement - with Tom Westley, Mark Stoneman or Dawid Malan more likely to be chosen than Haseeb Hameed.

The Lancashire opener impressed in his three Tests in India last winter, but, since recovering from a badly-broken hand, has struggled for form in the Specsavers County Championship this season.