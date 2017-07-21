Sir Chris Hoy urges British Cycling members to back reforms in open letter

Sir Chris Hoy has warned British cycling members they risk bringing an end to the sport's era of success if they fail to back governance reforms at an extraordinary general meeting of its national councils on Saturday.

British Cycling is one of the national governing bodies which must comply with sports minister Tracey Crouch's code to promote independence and diversity by October - or face the prospect of losing more than £40million of UK Sport and Sport England funding.

A 75 per cent majority vote is required for the reforms to go through but three of 10 regions have rejected the proposals at regional mandate meetings, prompting six-time Olympic champion Hoy to pen an open letter to those responsible for making the decision.

Hoy wrote: "I'm extremely proud of what I was able to achieve during my career; six Olympic titles and 11 world championship gold medals.

"All of these titles reflect the years of hard work and dedication that any elite athlete must put in to stay at the top of their game, but also the fact that I was given the chance to fulfil my potential.

"Since joining British Cycling's lottery-funded world class programme, the opportunities afforded to me in terms of the help and guidance of some of the world's best coaches; the chance to train regularly in world-leading facilities; and the knowledge that I was surrounded on a daily basis by highly-skilled individuals who were all focused on enabling me to achieve the very best performance possible; have been genuinely career and life-changing.

"This support, all made possible by government funding, allowed me to be the very best I could be and to be part of one of the most successful eras in British sporting history.

"Countless other cyclists - all with Olympic, world and European titles to their name - can say the same thing. The next generation of riders deserve this opportunity too - along with the peace of mind of getting to the end of their careers knowing that no stone was left unturned in making sure they achieved everything they could have in sport.

"During my career and since retiring, I have also seen the many other ways in which government funding is put to exceptionally good use. Getting more people on bikes would make for a healthier, happier and greener country - something we can all agree is hugely important.

"Whether it's ensuring that children get the necessary training early on, making sure more women are encouraged into cycling with a safe, welcoming environment in which to build their self-belief as cyclists, or giving disabled people the chance to enjoy our great sport, British Cycling is making huge strides.

"However, both this and the elite success we have all enjoyed and been inspired by over recent years is under threat if the funding is withdrawn. This weekend's vote is vital for all areas of our sport, and I would urge everyone with a vote to consider the implications that this withdrawal of funding would have on not just cycling, but our society as a whole."

Earlier this month Table Tennis England saw its Sport England funding of almost £9million suspended after its members narrowly voted against accepting the same proposals. The governing body has called an EGM next month in a bid to reverse the outcome.