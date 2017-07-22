Silver for Daley and Reid

Tom Daley and Grace Reid won Great Britain's second diving medal of the World Championships in Budapest with silver in the mixed synchronised three-metres springboard on Saturday.

China's Wang Han and Li Zheng took gold with 323.70 points, Daley and Reid silver with 308.04 points and Jennifer Abel and Francois Imbeau-Dulac of Canada bronze with 297.72.

Daley and Reid won the European title in London in May 2016 and joined Matty Lee and Lois Toulson - silver medallists in the synchronised 10m platform event - as medal winners from the World Championships at the Duna Arena.

Daley immediately returned to training ahead of the men's 10m platform final later on Saturday. Lee has also qualified for the final event on the diving programme.

The 23-year-old Daley is a two-time world champion in the event, but is seeking to atone for the disappointment of missing out on qualification for the Olympics final in Rio last August.