facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
JobsPropertyMotoringBiSiFamily NoticesLocal Businesses Pride of GuernseyDigital Editions▶︎More from GP

People will always seek to cheat, says Lord Coe ahead of World Championships

There can be no guarantees of a drug-free World Championships next month because "people will always seek to cheat", according to Lord Coe.

Lord Coe says there are no guarantees that the World Championships will be entirely clean
Lord Coe says there are no guarantees that the World Championships will be entirely clean

The president of world athletics' governing body the IAAF insists anti-doping efforts have improved massively but feels it is almost impossible to stamp out cheating completely.

"It's a very utopian view, people will always seek to cheat," Coe told the Andrew Marr Show on BBC One.

"I would love to tell you that we will have a drug-free sport in future. Everything we are doing is engaged in trying to achieve that but we know a few people will cheat.

"What we do have in place now is an independent athlete integrity unit, we have independent sanctioning and discipline and we will be able to be a lot tougher and speed up the process."

Russian athletes will be banned from the championships in London having been suspended by the IAAF over allegations of state-sponsored doping.

The championships will mark the end of Jamaican sprint star Usain Bolt's career on the track, as the eight-time Olympic champion prepares to head into retirement.

Coe admitted the sport has a tough job on its hands to make up for his absence.

"He fills a room, he fills a stadium, and our sport is going to have to work very hard to make sure the world recognises that it's not just about Usain Bolt," he said.

"It's a bit like (Muhammad) Ali (retiring from boxing) - you don't replace Ali."