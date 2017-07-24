Paralympic boss Paula Dunn eyeing improvement after successful championships

Paralympic head coach Paula Dunn believes her squad are continuing to improve after Great Britain's most successful World Para Athletics Championships this century.

The team finished third in the medal table after winning 39 - well ahead of their 26-30 pre-championships target.

Hannah Cockroft claimed three titles in the T34 100 metres, 200 metres and 800 metres while Sammi Kinghorn took two gold medals and a bronze in the T53 class and Sophie Hahn set two world records on her way to T38 100m and 200m glory.

The medal total topped 2011's haul of 38 and Dunn is excited about the future.

She said: "If I look back to when we did it in 2013 - the year after the Paralympics in London - we got 29 medals and finished fifth.

"In my mind we have a stronger team at the same time of the cycle. It's just a matter of keeping on building, looking at the youngsters coming through and giving them the opportunity at the right time.

"Our girls are on fire and going exceptionally well. Jonnie (Peacock) is still being the best in his class and on the pathway, which you can't see, we still have some really good talent coming through.

"Jordan (Howe, T35 100m silver) has been amazing, he has had five years of being injured and this is the first year we've had him uninjured and he's got a world medal. It's a big shout to his coach Christian Malcolm. It's exciting."

London is ready to launch a bid to host the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships - with the IPC yet to sign a deal for the next championships - and Dunn hopes it returns to the capital.

She added: "The public have seen our guys shining. We know what our goals are - we know some of our athletes are going to the Commonwealth Games and the Europeans next year and if the Worlds are here in 2019 it'll be a bonus.

"If it's Kuala Lumpur - whatever they decide - we'll go and roll into Tokyo. I think there's a potential bid in from them (Kuala Lumpur) but hopefully we get it."