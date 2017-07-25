Ajax's Abdelhak Nouri out of intensive care after collapsing in pre-season

Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri has left intensive care two-and-a-half weeks after suffering permanent brain damage having collapsed during a pre-season friendly.

The 20-year-old has been moved to a 'medium care' department, is no longer in an induced coma and can breathe on his own, the club said in a statement issued on behalf of his family.

The statement said there was no change to the overall outlook, though, with Nouri " stable, but with severe and lasting brain damage".

Nouri collapsed during a match with Werder Bremen in Hippach, Austria, on July 8.

Tuesday's statement added: "The Nouri family once again thanks everyone who has given their support and asks everyone to continue to pray for Abdelhak."