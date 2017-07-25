Hashim Amla promises nothing more than same name on scorecard on Oval return

Hashim Amla is promising nothing more than the same name on the scorecard as he returns to the scene of his national-record 311 not out at The Oval.

Amla's 13-hour, unbeaten triple-century against England underpinned South Africa's innings victory here on their last tour five years ago - in a series they went on to win 2-0.

As the tourists bid to build on last week's success at Trent Bridge, which levelled this summer's score at 1-1 with two to play, the softly-spoken Amla was in no mood to divert from his reputation for letting his bat do his talking.

To the mildly provocative question as to whether he is still as good as he was in 2012, the 34-year-old number three said: "I've got the same name!"

He confirmed his preparation was going fine this time too - and what will be will be.

"I've trained as tough as I can train, so for me it's about continuing that," he said.

"The rest of it, whether the scores come on the board or not, is about applying yourself - and then it will take care of itself."

He will not be tempting fate either by recalling his past glories when the time comes to take guard again in an Oval Test.

He added: "No, I think we passed that five years ago ... I don't think there will be any thoughts of that.

"I find that with things that happened in the past, generally, if you linger on it too long it becomes more of a distraction than anything else.

"Let's see how this game goes - every moment is a different opportunity for something to happen."

Also in action, in this famous venue's 100th Test, will be South Africa's strike bowler Kagiso Rabada - back after his one-match ban for swearing after dismissing Ben Stokes in the series opener at Lord's.

Amla is hoping for no further transgression, of course, but also no dilution of Rabada's fierce intent.

"KG is a wonderful bowler," he said.

"He comes with great intensity; he's got a fiery nature on the field - off the field he's as chilled as it gets.

"He adds value to any team, and we are really happy to have him back."

South Africa have no doubt he will return in the right frame of mind too.

"I'm sure he doesn't want to get banned again," added Amla.

"(But) The way he does it is entirely up to him.

"We've always allowed KG to be KG, and enjoy his bowling. That's how he enjoys it - by being fiery and having great intensity.

"We hope he doesn't get banned again - we really hope that - but we want him to bowl with the same fiery nature he has."