Tammy Beaumont hopes World Cup win will inspire future female cricketers

Player of the tournament Tammy Beaumont believes England's Women's World Cup triumph could inspire the next generation of female cricketers.

The 26-year-old opener finished as the highest run-scorer in the competition with 410 after hitting 23 off 37 balls in Sunday's final success against India.

She is optimistic the dramatic nine-run win at Lord's will raise the profile of the women's game and capture the imagination of youngsters.

"Hopefully some young girl that watched will be walking out at Lord's in 10 to 15 years' time to play in a World Cup again," she said.

"Hopefully it will filter down to increasing the Super League, getting more than just the 18 of us on contracts.

"If we can in 10 years' time get it to being a domestic level where everyone is more professional, I think it will raise the game in an even bigger way."

Dover-born Beaumont, who plays for Kent, also posted the fourth highest score of the tournament with a knock of 148 against South Africa in the group stage.

Speaking about being named the competition's best player, Beaumont added: " It hasn't really sunk in for me yet. I think I was the leading run scorer only by one so I think I need to thank Nat (Sciver) for running Mithali (Raj) out.

"It is just great to contribute to this team and it feels really good to have done it, but it really has been a massive team effort. It has been an absolute team performance and incredible really."

England t eam-mate Natalie Sciver feels the World Cup win presents an excellent chance for women's cricket to develop.

"That was almost one of the goals of the tournament and I think it exceeded those expectations," said Sciver, who was the only player in the tournament to make more than one century.

"Going on the lap of honour and seeing how many kids stayed around, with their mothers telling us how we had inspired their children, that was brilliant to see how many young kids, girls and boys, all came along.

"It is brilliant opportunity in general I think for cricket to grow."