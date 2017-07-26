England head coach Danny Kerry heading home from South Africa after heart attack

Great Britain's Olympic gold medal-winning coach Danny Kerry will miss the defence of England's European title next month as he recovers from a heart attack he suffered while with the team in South Africa.

Kerry was admitted to Milpark Hospital last week after feeling unwell while at the World League semi-final in Johannesburg, where England's women finished third to secure qualification for the final tournament in New Zealand.

He is now returning home but is not expected to be back at work until September, leaving assistant coach David Ralph in charge for the EuroHockey Championship in Amsterdam which starts on August 18.

"I would like to give my huge thanks and debt of gratitude to Dr Ramjee and the wonderful staff at Milpark for the exceptional care I received whilst in hospital," Kerry said.

"I would also like to convey how proud I am of how both players and staff continued through the tournament in such a professional manner, particularly during the Saturday I was admitted.

"I look forward to some extended time with my wonderful family and friends, to recovering, and to returning to the role I love in due course."