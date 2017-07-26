Everton boss Ronald Koeman '100 per cent' expects Ross Barkley to leave

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has confirmed Ross Barkley is set to leave the club after telling the Dutchman he wants a new challenge.

The academy graduate is in the final year of his contract and was told by Koeman he needed to make a decision on whether to accept the new deal on offer or be sold this summer.

Koeman revealed Barkley told him at the end of the campaign he was looking to move on.

"Ross told me at the end of the season he wanted another challenge," said Koeman, adding he "100 per cent" expects the 23-year-old to leave.