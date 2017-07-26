Tyson Fury: "The end"

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury appeared to announce his retirement on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old has retired previously, only to then reverse his decision.

This time he spoke of an "epic journey" reaching "the end".

Fury wrote on Instagram: "been very blessed in my life & career achieve the upmost in boxing, was a epic journey along the way. Thanks to all the fans that supported & believed in me along the way,

"Hope you enjoy it as much as I did. THE END."

Fury has not fought since his stunning win over Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf in November 2015, due to a combination of drug issues and mental health concerns.

He vacated the WBA and WBO titles he held last October after admitting using cocaine to cope with depression, after which the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC) suspended his boxing licence.

The Manchester-born fighter has been charged with the use of a prohibited substance by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD). In May, his National Anti-Doping Panel hearing was postponed, delaying a possible comeback. The panel was due to rule on allegations Fury and his cousin and fellow heavyweight Hughie Fury tested positively for nandrolone in 2015.

Both men have strongly denied any wrongdoing and they were not charged with an anti-doping offence until June 24, 2016, the same day Tyson Fury postponed a rematch with Klitschko because of a sprained ankle.

He announced last October that he had quit the sport, which he described as "the saddest thing I ever took part in".

But hours later he indicated it was a prank, writing on Twitter: "You think you will get rid of the Gypsy King that easy. I'm here to stay."