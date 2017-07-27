facebook icon twitter icon
Dawid Malan to make Test debut for England against South Africa

Dawid Malan was confirmed as England's third debutant in the third Investec Test against South Africa at The Oval.

Dawid Malan is one of three England debutants at The Oval
Middlesex batsman Malan will join his county team-mate Toby Roland-Jones and Essex's Tom Westley as the new boys to help Joe Root's hosts bounce back from last week's defeat at Trent Bridge in a series level at 1-1, with two to play.

England have not named three debutants for the same match since 2014 against Sri Lanka at Lord's.

Malan replaces all-rounder Liam Dawson as England opt for an extra batsman rather than a second spin option.

Despite heavy cloud cover on a day with forecast showers ahead, England chose to bat first.

South Africa confirmed their one much-anticipated change, strike bowler Kagiso Rabada back from his one-match ban in place Duanne Olivier.