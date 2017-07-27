Wayne Rooney back in an Everton shirt for Europa League qualifier

Wayne Rooney was set to make his first competitive appearance for Everton in 14 years after being named in the starting line-up for Thursday's Europa League third qualifying round tie against Ruzomberok.

It would also mark Rooney's European debut for the club he left to join Manchester United in 2004, only to rekindle his relationship with Goodison Park when he was re-signed by Ronald Koeman this summer.

Alongside Rooney, Michael Keane, Cuco Martina and Davy Klaassen were all handed their competitive debuts for the Toffees, with fellow new recruits Jordan Pickford and Sandro Ramirez among those starting on the bench.