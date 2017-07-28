Carl Frampton's Belfast homecoming called off

Carl Frampton's fight with Mexico's Andres Gutierrez in Belfast was called off on Friday night with less than 24 hours' notice.

A statement on promoter Barry McGuigan's Facebook page said Gutierrez had suffered an accident.

"Cyclone Promotions and The SSE Arena regret to announce that the 'Return of The Jackal' event scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday 29th July, has been cancelled due to an accident to Andres Gutierrez," the statement read.

"It is hoped that the event will be re-scheduled but ticket holders are advised to retain their tickets and contact point of purchase for further information."

McGuigan was contacted for further comment but in the short term it means Frampton's Belfast homecoming will not take place.

The 30-year-old, once a world champion at featherweight and super-bantamweight, had been priming himself to fight in his home city for what might have been the final time.

Earlier in the day, Frampton realised it would no longer serve as an eliminator for the WBC featherweight title for him, after he came in one pound overweight at 9st 1lb. It was also due to come after the six-month lay-off which followed his first professional defeat to another Mexican, Leo Santa Cruz, in Las Vegas.

Frampton has made no secret of his desire to face Santa Cruz for a third time, or to challenge Wales' IBF champion Lee Selby, so it is even more significant that his trainer Shane McGuigan has said the "finish line" is in sight despite only 24 professional fights.

McGuigan, speaking to the Irish media ahead of the now-cancelled Gutierrez bout, said: "We feel Saturday night is the next chapter in Carl's career and one I'm excited about, because we can see the finish line now.

"It's like running a marathon and you can see that 20-mile mark and you've got around six miles to go. The legs are a bit heavy but we're going to finish strong with four or five big wins."