Durham snatch first T20 Blast win of the season but rain wipes out five fixtures

Durham claimed their first victory of the NatWest T20 Blast season in a seven-over sprint against Leicestershire but rain wiped out five out of seven scheduled matches on Friday night.

Games at Old Trafford, Edgbaston, Derby and the Sophia Gardens were abandoned without a ball being bowled, with Middlesex's game at Sussex called off after 17.4 overs of the first innings, but Durham and Hampshire were able to put victories on the board.

Leicestershire posted 88 for two at Grace Road, New Zealand's Luke Ronchi hitting 63 not out in 21 balls while away captain Paul Coughlin took both of his side's wickets.

Coughlin also played his part in the chase, hitting an unbeaten 38 in partnership with Paul Collingwood (34) to give the North Group's bottom side a six-wicket success at the seventh attempt.

At Bristol, Michael Klinger's century went in vain as Gloucestershire lost to Hampshire by 24 runs on Duckworth-Lewis.

Klinger's 101 from 58 deliveries saw the hosts to 174 for five in 19 overs but that was not enough to hold down Hampshire, whose pursuit was called off at 121 for three from 11.4 overs.

Openers James Vince (42) and Rilee Roussouw (45) did the majority of their side's scoring, with Michael Carberry reaching 20no from his eight balls in the middle.

No result was possible at Hove, with the heavens opening after Middlesex recovered to 136 for six after 17.4 overs after being 44 for four.

David Wiese and Jofra Archer took wickets apiece for the home side and George Scott was 38no when the sides left the pitch.