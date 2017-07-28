Farah set for Zurich finale

Sir Mo Farah has decided he will end his track career at the Diamond League final in Zurich next month, organisers of the Swiss event have announced.

The 34-year-old had planned to quit the track after August's Diamond League meeting in Birmingham which follow the World Championships in London.

But he will instead race in Zurich on August 24, four days after the Birmingham meeting, before quitting to focus on the marathon.

The Letzigrund Stadium is where he broke the 13-minute barrier in the men's 5,000 metres in 2010 and where he was crowned double European champion four years later.

Farah, who won the Eugene Diamond League meeting this year, is one of 12 athletes to have qualified for the final in Zurich according to the series' new system.

Farah is due to race in the 5000m and 10,000m at the World Championships next month.