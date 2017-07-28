Kyle Edmund advances in Atlanta

Great Britain's Kyle Edmund advanced to the quarter-finals of the BB&T Atlanta Open with a come-from-behind victory over Peter Gojowczyk.

Edmund lost the the first set but he recovered to come out on top with a 2-6 6-4 7-5 victory despite a rain break in Georgia.

The 22-year-old will play Jack Sock or Dudi Sela in the last eight after the victory over the German.

"I was really pleased to get through that," Edmund told reporters after the victory.

"He was hitting really cleanly in the first set and I wasn't able to get into many points. I've been in Atlanta quite a while to get used to the conditions, so it's nice to get wins under your belt and get some momentum for the rest of this hard-court swing."