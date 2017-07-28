Neymar storms out of Barcelona training as speculation over future intensifies

Neymar has been pictured storming out of Barcelona training following an angry confrontation with new team-mate Nelson Semedo as speculation over the Brazilian's future continues to intensify.

The 25-year-old, linked with a big-money transfer to Paris St Germain, appeared to be involved in a heated argument with Semedo during a training session in Miami ahead of Saturday's pre-season friendly against Real Madrid.

Neymar reportedly took exception to a challenge from Semedo, who recently signed from Benfica, and squared up to the right-back until Javier Mascherano quickly intervened .

But while Semedo walked away, Neymar was forced to be restrained by Sergio Busquets and then threw his bib on the floor before kicking a ball at a vacant goal in anger and leaving the pitch.

Barcelona published a story on their website about the session but there was no mention of Neymar, who was pictured in good spirits in the featured image.

Neymar has scored three goals in two friendlies during Barca's pre-season tour of the US, including the winner against Manchester United, but has constantly been linked with a move away from the Nou Camp.

Ligue 1 giants PSG are reportedly willing to activate Neymar's 222 million euro buyout clause in a deal which would see him become the most expensive player in the world.