Peaty focused on future goals after completing 'double double'

Five-time world champion Adam Peaty is determined to keep winning, and to do it with class.

The 22-year-old Uttoxeter swimmer won Great Britain's first Olympic gold of the Rio Games last August.

And this week at the World Championships in Budapest Peaty has completed the double-double, defending the 50 metres and 100m gold medals he won in Kazan, Russia two years ago.

But it is the manner and margin of Peaty's victories which have been astounding.

He has the 11 fastest 100m times in history and is on course for 'Project 56' - swimming under 57 seconds - and he has the six quickest times over 50m, this week becoming the first man to swim the non-Olympic event in under 26secs.

Onlookers have marvelled at Peaty's physique and his technique, but his mental strength is, according to many of those close to him, his greatest asset.

"It's all about moving forwards for me," said Peaty, speaking at an event for his sponsor arena.

"I don't really look behind and look at what I've done. I'm always on to the next thing: 'How do I improve that performance now?'

"I'm already thinking 'how do I go 25.5?' 'How do I go 56 territory?' which is hopefully coming soon."

Mel Marshall, Peaty's coach of nine years, experienced triumph and disappointment in her illustrious swimming career and keeps Peaty grounded.

He also speaks to British Swimming sports psychologist Bill Beswick, who has worked across sport, including with Manchester United.

"He just says things that make me click. All I need is one click per race and I'm away," added Peaty, who speaks to Beswick once every three to six months.

"He says 'win again, win again and win with class'. That's the kind of curve now that I want to go on.

"It's not difficult, but it's very different going into a race when you're 1.5 seconds, two seconds up on everyone else.

"You race yourself in a sense, but you've still got to be aware of what everyone else is doing.

"If you can win again, win again and win with class it makes it a little bit easier to think about."

Peaty and Marshall moved from City of Derby to Loughborough in January - and Peaty moved out of the family home in Uttoxeter he shared with mum Caroline and dad Mark.

He is feeling the benefit from the change in training base and the commute to the pool shortening to 10 minutes.

He added: "It's been incredible. Every day I've found that extra gain.

"Some days you're so, so tired but you've got to find that one per cent that's going to make the difference.

"I think that's the difference: it's consistency, but also the people around you.

"If you surround yourself with positive people, surround yourself with people on the same mission as you, it makes the dream a little bit easier."