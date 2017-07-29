Great Britain's medal tally rises to six thanks to Ben Proud and James Guy

Ben Proud and James Guy took Great Britain's World Championships medal tally to six with bronze medals on Saturday's penultimate day of competition in Budapest.

Proud and Guy won medals in the 50m freestyle and 100m butterfly, respectively, with Caeleb Dressel of the United States winning gold in both events in finals separated by 34 minutes.

It took Britain's medal tally to four golds and two bronze medals from seven days of competition.

Proud had won 50m butterfly gold on Monday, when Adam Peaty won the first of his two gold medals at the Duna Arena, in the 100m breaststroke.

Peaty added the 50m title on Wednesday before Guy, Stephen Milne, Nick Grainger and Duncan Scott won the 4x200m freestyle relay on Friday.

Proud clocked 21.43 seconds as Dressel won 50m freestyle gold in 21.15secs. Silver went to Bruno Fratus of Brazil in 21.27.

And Dressel returned to win the 100m butterfly in 49.86, just 0.04 short of the 2009 world record held by compatriot Michael Phelps.

Phelps' time was set when swimmers were aided by polyurethane body suits which have since been banned.

Hungary's Kristof Milak took silver in 50.62 and Guy shared bronze with Olympic champion Joseph Schooling of Singapore in 50.83.

Schooling had won gold in Rio ahead of a three-way tie for silver which included the now-retired Phelps.

Guy, who had anchored Britain to relay gold on Friday, said: "I was on such a high last night, I couldn't sleep.

"I was so excited so it was hard to come back down and relax. A bronze medal in a so-called fun event is pretty good."

Guy believes he could have gone faster and hopes to show it in the 4x100m men's medley relay, providing Britain qualify from Sunday morning's heat.

"My finish and turn were terrible so hopefully I can work on that a bit tomorrow (in the relay)," he added.

"I am still over the moon with a bronze medal, I never thought I would get that in a meet here. It's good things moving forward."

Proud finished fourth in the Olympics last August and was pleased to make the podium in an Olympic event. The 50m butterfly is not on the Games programme.

Proud said: "To come away with the bronze medal in an Olympic event is somewhat more pleasing than that gold the other day.

"I'll be able to go back to the team and be part of that: Olympic event medallist.

"To even race in that final where you've got someone going 21.1 and 21.2, that's some really fast swims.

"And I think this year's probably the fastest we've seen in a long time.

"To be a part of that and to get my hand on the wall before quite a few others, it was a good outcome for me.

The three Olympic medallists from Rio were absent. American Anthony Ervin and Florent Manaudou of France were not swimming here and American Nathan Adrian missed out on a place in the final.

Proud added: "After that fourth and with all three of the medallists out of the race, it was open for grabs.

"Caeleb is not somebody you get coming out every year. He's going to be around for a while. He's a really, really talented swimmer.

"He's going to be the one to beat over the next four years."

Sarah Vasey advanced from the 50m breaststroke semi-finals to Sunday's final in sixth place.

Vasey, who trains alongside Peaty at Loughborough clocked 30.46 in her semi-final as 100m champion Lilly King of the USA led the way in 29.60.

Daniel Jervis, Commonwealth Games bronze medallist for Wales in 2014, placed 18th in the 1500m freestyle, missing out on a place in Sunday's final.

Freya Anderson did not advance in the 50m freestyle, placing 32nd after the morning heats.