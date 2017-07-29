Felipe Massa passed fit for Hungarian Grand Prix

Felipe Massa has been given the all-clear to take part in the Hungarian Grand Prix despite falling unwell on Friday.

Massa, the 36-year-old Williams driver, complained of feeling dizzy after practice at the Hungaroring, and was taken to the on-track medical centre.

The Brazilian was then transferred to the Honvedkorhaz hospital in downtown Budapest for further tests before he was given the green light by the FIA to continue his participation here this weekend.

He will however, be subjected to a further medical examination after final practice which takes place later on Saturday morning.

"Felipe was feeling unwell and dizzy after FP2, so went to the hospital purely as a precaution to check he was okay," Massa's Williams team said in a short statement.

"He has seen the FIA medical delegate at the circuit this morning who is happy that he is fit to continue driving this weekend.

"They will do a further routine check after FP3 to ensure he is fine ahead of qualifying."

Scot Paul di Resta, who last raced a Formula One car back in 2013, is the reserve driver for Williams and had been placed on standby by the British team before Massa was cleared to continue.

Di Resta, 31, is also due to deputise for pundit Martin Brundle in the Sky Sports commentary box in Hungary. Brundle is absent from this race after he was taken ill moments before the British Grand Prix a fortnight ago.