Ivan Perisic showcases his talents as Inter Milan overcome Chelsea

Ivan Perisic demonstrated what he can do against Premier League opposition by firing Inter Milan to a 2-1 friendly victory over Chelsea in Singapore.

Croatia winger Ivan Perisic scored Inter Milan's winner
The Croatian winger has been linked with Manchester United this summer although Inter boss Luciano Spalletti said in the build-up to this pre-season clash he would "strongly oppose" any sale.

Nerazzurri players scored all three goals at the National Stadium, with former Manchester City forward Stevan Jovetic converting a penalty in first-half stoppage time to give the Italians the lead.

Perisic, who notched 11 times in Serie A last season, made it 2-0 with a stunning angled drive shortly after the restart and substitute Geoffrey Kondogbia ensured the tie was memorable by providing a comical own goal.

Somehow the French midfielder managed to lob Inter goalkeeper Daniele Padelli from 40 yards with an overcooked back-pass. It was not, however, enough to save Chelsea from back-to-back defeats.