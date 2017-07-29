Phil Taylor powers into World Matchplay final after beating Adrian Lewis

Phil Taylor sealed a place in the World Matchplay final after producing another vintage performance to see off Adrian Lewis in Blackpool.

The 15-time winner of the Matchplay title produced a stunning performance to see off world number one Michael van Gerwen on Friday, and continued to defy the odds with a supreme performance to beat Lewis 17-9 in the semi-final.

Taylor, who is set to retire at the end of the year, has been in indifferent form for some time but recovered from a slow start to see off Lewis and set up a fairytale final against Peter Wright - who beat Daryl Gurney - on Sunday.

Taylor admitted he was back to somewhere near his best in the win, telling Sky Sports: "I'm over the moon. Adrian pushed me there but he's not been very well lately, I had to take advantage.

"I did well. I haven't played like that for a long time and it's my last day at the Winter Gardens tomorrow.

"I'm going out with a bang."