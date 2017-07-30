Alex Hales ton helps Nottinghamshire stun North Group leaders Yorkshire

An explosive century from Alex Hales led Nottinghamshire to a thrilling victory over Yorkshire in their NatWest T20 Blast meeting at Trent Bridge.

Hales scored 101, his first format hundred for the county, as Notts completed a record run-chase to defeat the Vikings by five wickets with five balls remaining.

Yorkshire had posted 223 for five, with Adam Lyth scoring 59 after the visitors had been invited to bat first.

Amidst the carnage Samit Patel maintained creditable figures of three for 29 but there was little joy for any of the other bowlers to celebrate as Yorkshire plundered 10 sixes in their 20 overs.

A sensational debut innings from Adam Hose lifted Birmingham Bears to a five-wicket victory over Lancashire Lightning at Edgbaston.

The Lightning amassed 174 for eight thanks mainly to Jos Buttler, whose unbeaten 80 (43 balls, six fours, two sixes) was the only contribution beyond 20.

But then Hose, making his debut after moving from Somerset on a three-year deal last week, smashed a dazzling T20-best 76 from 43 balls with seven fours and five sixes to put his side on course for victory.

After he perished, Grant Elliott saw his side over the line with just two balls to spare with an shrewd unbeaten 45.

Veteran Paul Collingwood scored his maiden T20 century but was upstaged by a player nearly half his age in Joe Clarke as Worcestershire Rapids overpowered Durham Jets by eight wickets at New Road.

Collingwood, 41, made the home side pay dearly for dropping him on four by reaching three figures off 57 balls with four sixes and nine fours in the final over of the Jets innings.

His 108 not out surpassed his previous best T20 score of 79 for England against the West Indies at the Oval a decade ago in June 2007.

But England Lions batsman Clarke gave another demonstration of his considerable potential as the Rapids chased down their target with 11 balls to spare.

The 21-year-old reached his first T20 ton off only 45 balls with six sixes and 10 fours and sparked a standing ovation as he helped to lift the gloom of a difficult start to the campaign. He finished unbeaten on 124 from 53 balls.

Corey Anderson propelled Somerset to a 32-run Duckworth-Lewis victory over Sussex in a rain-affected contest at Taunton.

Put in to bat in a match reduced to eight overs-a-side, Somerset posted a competitive 102 for three courtesy of New Zealander Anderson's 41 from 17 balls.

Required to chase down a revised target of 104 to win, Sussex failed to recover from the loss of early wickets and came up short on 71 for four, despite an unbeaten 42 from Stiaan van Zyl.

New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry produced an impressive performance as Derbyshire secured a seven-wicket win over Leicestershire., taking three for 18 in his four overs as the Foxes were restricted to 104 for nine.

Wayne Madsen (49) and Alex Hughes (36) shared an unbroken stand to steer their side home with 37 balls to spare.

Half-centuries by Jacques Rudolph and Aneurin Donald helped Glamorgan extend their lead in the NatWest T20 Blast South Group with an emphatic 25-run win over Kent.