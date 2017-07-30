Ben Stokes hopes England can strike early on final day

Ben Stokes believes England are well placed to clinch victory in the third Investec Test against South Africa at the Oval, but concedes there is still work to be done on Monday.

The hosts set their visitors a notional, world-record 492 to win in four sessions after half-centuries from Tom Westley, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow in their 313 for eight declared.

Stokes, who hit a first-innings century in the 100th Test to be staged at the Oval, then restated his huge value with the ball too by taking two wickets in as many balls as South Africa faltered to 52 for four.

Dean Elgar, who finished the day unbeaten on 72, and Temba Bavuma then dug in during an unbroken stand of 65 on the way to 117 for four at stumps.

"(Hashim) Amla and (Quinton) De Kock are probably the two wickets we look at as being the main ones for us to try and get on a roll, so it's nice to see the back of those two already," Stokes told Sky Sports.

"They're in form and two really good players.

"But we've got two fighters still at the wicket at the moment, in Elgar and Bavuma, so hopefully conditions are similar tomorrow and we can get them out early on."