Great Britain through to medley relay final

Great Britain's men's 4x100 metres medley relay squad qualified in fourth place for the World Championships final on Sunday's final day - giving Adam Peaty and James Guy the chance to go for a third medal in Budapest.

Britain have won six medals so far, including four golds, two of which were won by Peaty, and will be optimistic of adding to the podium places.

The 50m and 100m breaststroke champion was rested for the heat as Ross Murdoch swam the second leg, after Chris Walker-Hebborn's first appearance of the week on backstroke.

Guy - whose 100m butterfly bronze on Saturday followed his decisive role in the 4x200m freestyle relay gold on Friday - swam the butterfly leg before handing over to Duncan Scott on freestyle. The quartet clocked three minutes 32.35 seconds.

The United States were the fastest qualifiers in 3mins 29.66secs, with Japan and Russia also ahead of Britain.

Walker-Hebborn, Peaty, Guy and Scott claimed Olympic silver in Rio behind the USA.

Despite the retirement of 23-time Olympic champion Michael Phelps, the USA are favourites for Sunday night's final, when Caeleb Dressel will be targeting his fourth gold of the competition.

Walker-Hebborn feels a responsibility to start well for his team-mates, although his 100m backstroke split of 54.27 in the heats was 1.58 slower than that of his American equivalent, Ryan Murphy.

"There's always that added pressure," Walker-Hebborn said.

"It's not just an individual swim where it's a reflection on me.

"I've got try to pull my weight and do the best I can to hand over to the lads."

Georgia Davies, Sarah Vasey, Alys Thomas and Freya Anderson qualified for the women's 4x100m medley relay in eighth place in 4:01.78. The USA were fastest qualifiers in 3:55.95.

Vasey is also in an individual final on Sunday's final day, in the 50m breaststroke.

Max Litchfield and Hannah Miley advanced to their 400m individual medley finals in second and eighth place, respectively.

Litchfield was the second quickest in progressing to the final of the men's event in 4:10.57, behind Chase Kalisz of the USA, who clocked 4:09.79.

Mark Szaranek finished in 4:15.71 to place ninth as first reserve for the final, 0.02 behind eighth.

Miley, who was fourth at the Rio Olympics, qualified in eighth place behind home favourite Katinka Hosszu in the women's 400m individual medley.

Hungary's Hosszu, the Olympic champion, clocked 4:33.90 to Miley's 4:37.14.

The Scot will be determined to improve and make the world podium for the first time since 2011 when she claimed silver, behind Elizabeth Beisel of the USA, the third fastest here.

Abby Wood placed 20th in 4:47.30.